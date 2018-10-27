NSAA High School Football Scores

Your score breakdown of High School Football:

Bellevue West 17, Kearney 10

Elkhorn South 27, Lincoln High 24

Grand Island 38, Omaha North 24

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Southwest 10

Millard South 34, Lincoln Pius X 14

Millard West 31, Omaha Creighton Prep 14

Omaha Burke 43, Papillion-LaVista 20

Omaha Westside 34, Lincoln East 7

NSAA Class B(equals)

First Round(equals)

Blair 54, Grand Island Northwest 52, OT

McCook 35, Hastings 7

Omaha Roncalli 44, Elkhorn Mount Michael 8

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Bennington 0

Scottsbluff 69, Ralston 21

Seward 42, Norris 7

Waverly 56, Lexington 0

York 35, Alliance 14

NSAA Class C1(equals)

First Round(equals)

Adams Central 28, Central City 19

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Lincoln Lutheran 13

Aurora 61, Arlington 6

Bishop Neumann 42, Auburn 28

Gothenburg 23, West Point-Beemer 7

Ord 52, Sidney 21

Pierce 45, Chadron 12

Wahoo 35, Milford 0

NSAA Class C2(equals)

First Round(equals)

Aquinas 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Freeman 39

Centennial 28, North Platte St. Patrick’s 0

Norfolk Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 32

Oakland-Craig 28, Shelby/Rising City 22

St. Paul 42, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Sutton 22, Battle Creek 7

Wilber-Clatonia 47, North Bend Central 39

NSAA Six-man(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cody-Kilgore 56, Deshler 48

Harvard 56, Arthur County 8

Hay Springs 65, Red Cloud 19

Hyannis 70, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

McCool Junction 48, Sterling 8

Minatare 81, Walthill 20

Spalding Academy 70, Eustis-Farnam 60

Wilcox-Hildreth 100, Creek Valley 56