NSAA Girls State Basketball Friday Scoreboard
Class A
Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46
Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50
Class B
Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47 OT
Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26
Class C1
Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59
North Bend Central 39, Hastings Adams Central 31
Class C2
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60
Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44
Class D1
Pleasanton 50, Chambers-Wheeler Central 46
Fremont Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34
Class D2
Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38