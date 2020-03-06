      Weather Alert

NSAA Girls State Basketball Friday Scoreboard

Mar 6, 2020 @ 10:16am

Class A

Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46

Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50

Class B

Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47 OT

Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26

Class C1

Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59

North Bend Central 39, Hastings Adams Central 31

Class C2

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60

Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44

Class D1

Pleasanton 50, Chambers-Wheeler Central 46

Fremont Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34

Class D2

Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38