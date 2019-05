Wednesday is the opening day of the NSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

In Class A, Lincoln East takes on Omaha Creighton Prep in a 1pm Wednesday match up, while Lincoln Southwest plays Gretna in a 3pm contest. The Class A girls start play on Thursday, with Lincoln East squaring off against Papillion-LaVista at 11am, while Lincoln Southeast faces Omaha Marian at 1pm.

Click the link below to see the full bracket.

NSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament Bracket