NSAA Board Votes To Play State Basketball Tournaments In Lincoln This Year
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 21)–What has been a revenue generator for Lincoln businesses in early to mid-March will stay in town this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger. The Nebraska School Activities Association voted 8-0 Thursday to keep the girls and boys state basketball tournaments in Lincoln, by expanding each tournament to five days.
Traditionally, both tournaments have been revenue draws in Lincoln businesses, with the number of fans coming to town to stay and shop before and after games, according to Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Jeff Maul.
“This will have a significant impact on our community, even in a pandemic year,” Maul told KFOR News.
Maul credits the work of NSAA executive director Jay Bellar, assistant director Jon Doliver and the NSAA staff in helping keep the tournament in Lincoln and expanding the tournaments to a five-day format “will truly be a fun experience for all the student-athletes.”
Maul said there was an issue in using the Devaney Center as one of the tournament sites each week because of conflicts with the Nebraska Volleyball season being played this spring. The primary tournament site will still be Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Details on the new five-day format will be released in the near future.