Northeast Hires Uher As New Athletic Director
LINCOLN–(News Release)–Lincoln Northeast High School has hired Matt Uher as its new athletic director.
Uher comes to Northeast from Tri County High School in Dewitt, Neb., where he has served as activities director since 2009 and principal for grades 7-12 since 2007. Prior to his time at Tri County, Uher taught at Falls City High School and St. Paul (Neb.) High School.
Uher said he’s looking forward to leading an athletic department with such a rich history as Northeast. His official start date is July 1.
“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of Lincoln Public Schools and being the new athletic director at Lincoln Northeast,” he said. “I look forward to all of the community partnerships and working with the current amazing team at Northeast.”
Northeast Principal Keri Applebee echoed Uher’s enthusiasm.
“We are so very excited to have Matt and his family join our Northeast community,” she said. “Matt’s ability to build strong, positive relationships and connect with others, along with a strong skill set and wonderful experience, will be a great asset to our Rocket family.”
Uher earned a Bachelor of Science in Language Arts Education from Peru State College and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College.
Uher takes over for Clayton Heath, who is retiring after leading the Rocket athletic department since 2003.