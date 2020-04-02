North Star’s Williams, Crete’s Maly Named Mr. & Miss Basketball For Nebraska
OMAHA–(KFOR Apr. 2)–Lincoln North Star’s Donovan Williams and Crete’s Morgan Maly have been named Nebraska’s Mr. and Miss Basketball 2019-20, according to the selection committee headed up by former Omaha sportscaster Jim Kelter, assisted by former Lincoln East athletic director Wendy Henrichs and KFOR sports director Jeff Motz.
Williams averaged 28.3 points per game and just over eight rebounds a contest to lead the Navigators to a semifinal finish in the district tournament. He’s still considered to be among the major college prospects and has narrowed his choices to Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Villanova.
Maly, a Creighton recruit, in March helped the Crete girls to their first Class B state basketball championship since 1981, while averaging just under 20 points and nine rebounds per game this past season.
“The voting criteria is also measured based on academic achievement, athletic contribution and citizenship,” according to Kelter.
Among the other players considered for the award were Latrell Wrightsell of Omaha Central, Jay Saunders of Omaha South, Tyson Gordon of Omaha Skutt and Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli for the boys award.
On the girls side, candidates included Jayme Horan of Millard South and Ale’jah Douglas of Omaha Northwest.