Norfolk Golfer Kluver Signs With Creighton
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 10)–Jake Kluver has signed a letter-of-intent to join the Creighton Men’s Golf program in the fall of 2020.
The Norfolk High School product joins Cade McCallum, Jackson Thompson and Charlie Zielinski as the latest additions to the program by Judd Cornell, who is in the midst of his first season on The Hilltop.
“I’m really excited for Jake,” said Cornell. “He has talent in every part of his game and is a great person to be around on a daily basis. He joins a freshman class that will continue to push each other and be very positive influences for each other to be successful at Creighton.”
Kluver was runner-up at the A-1 District Championship last spring, helping the Panthers to the title. He would go on to finish tied for 14th at the state meet as the Norfolk team finished in third place. It was his third straight appearance at state. As a freshman, Jake finished tied for 43rd place before he improved to a tie for eighth place in 2018. That 2018 tournament saw Norfolk win its first state title, earning the crown with a 24-shot victory. It made the Panthers the first Class A State Champion outside of Lincoln or Omaha since 1975.
Kluver played in the 2019 PGA Junior Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, after finishing second at the 2019 Nebraska Junior PGA Championship. He also tied for sixth at the Nebraska State Junior Amateur. He was also a member of the Nebraska Junior Cup Team in 2019, winning the final hole for the clinching half-point as Nebraska defeated Kansas last August at Omaha Country Club.
He is the younger brother of Luke Kluver, who is a golfer at the University of Kansas and set a Nebraska state record with a 61 in the 2019 A-1 District Championship.
The Bluejays are opening its 2020 spring season today in St. George, Utah, at the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational.