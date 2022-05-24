No Balloon Releases At Husker Home Football Games In 2022
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A break in tradition when it comes to the gameday experience at Nebraska football games inside Memorial Stadium…..balloons will not be given out for the 2022 season.
On Monday night, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on his radio show carried through the Husker Sports Network balloons not being handed out is due to a shortage of helium. At the same time, Alberts said they are still concerned about the environmental impact of the balloons. Plus, the helium the University is getting is being used for medical purposes.
Huskers fans released balloons following Nebraska’s first touchdown of each home game. The tradition, which dates back to the 1960s, had been scrutinized recently due to its environmental effects. Nebraska’s student government in November 2020 unanimously voted to support a resolution that encouraged the stopping of balloon releases.
A survey done in January by the Nebraska Athletic Department showed the balloon release scored a 5.4 out of 7 satisfaction rating in the Gameday Experience category.
That was toward the bottom of a list that included other traditions like the Tunnel Walk, military recognitions, the third quarter lights show, the spirit squad, flyovers, the Cornhusker Marching Band, and mascots.