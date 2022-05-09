Nine Lincoln Area Teams Competing In NSAA State Soccer Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–When the NSAA boys and girls state soccer tournament gets underway Monday morning at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium in Omaha, nine Lincoln metro area teams will be apart of the field of 32 vying for state titles.
Class A girls are up first Monday, with Lincoln Southwest taking on Lincoln East at 2pm, followed by Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Westside at 5:30pm and Lincoln Pius X takes on Omaha Marian at 7:30pm.
On the boys side in Class A on Tuesday, Southwest takes on East at 2pm.
In the Class B girls bracket Wednesday at 5:30pm, Norris will take on Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and in the Class B boys bracket on Thursday at 2pm, Waverly will square off with Scottsbluff.
The girls championship games will be Monday, May 16 with the Class B title game at 5:30, followed by the Class A championship at 8pm. On Tuesday, the Class B boys championship will be at 5:30pm and Class A boys title match will be at 8pm.
Click the link below to see the full bracket.
NSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament Brackets