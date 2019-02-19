New West Lincoln Sports Complex Begins Construction

Ground was broken this morning on a $10 million sports complex near NW 14th and West O Street in Lincoln.

The complex will be home to multiple youth sports clubs with eight basketball courts that can also serve as twelve volleyball courts, plus a 5,000 square-foot athletic training center. According to a press release, the primary goal for the facility is to provide a safe and fun environment for kids to take part in athletics year-round.

The complex will host events and programs from the community such as Special Olympics, Cornhusker State Games events, corporate events, camps, youth groups, fitness classes, and faith organizations.

Maggie Griffin, the director of Volleyball Club Nebraska, says the location of the complex will be good for traveling families, “We do have kids that travel in from other cities and communities. It’s at a great location that allows for great accessibility.”