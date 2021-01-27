NET To Carry Two Additional Husker Volleyball Games
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 27)–Two more Nebraska volleyball matches have been selected by NET for statewide broadcasts.
Nebraska’s match against Northwestern this Saturday, Jan. 30 will now be televised on NET in addition to being streamed on BTNPlus.com. Friday’s match against Northwestern was already set for an NET and BTNPlus broadcast. Both matches will begin at 6 p.m.
Also, Nebraska’s match against Ohio State on Friday, March 12 will be televised on NET and streamed on BTNPlus.com. That match will also begin at 6 p.m.
The additions bring Nebraska’s total of televised regular-season matches to 17 with 12 on BTN and five on NET.
Finally, the Huskers’ road matches at Michigan in late March have moved from a Friday-Saturday series to a Thursday-Friday series. NU will now play the Wolverines on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26. Both matches have already been scheduled for BTN broadcasts.