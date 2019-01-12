Nebraska Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Action this Weekend

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will be in action today hosting Wartburg College. Tipoff is set for 4pm and will be broadcast live on our sister station, ESPN FM 101.5/1480 AM. The Prairie Wolves now have a 14-0 record which is a 27 game winning streak that dates back to last year and they have been #1 in the NCAA Division III national ratings all season.

The Wartburg Knights are 9-5 overall and tied for second place in the American Rivers Conference with a 3-2 record.

