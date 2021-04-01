Nebraska vs Oklahoma State For A Spring Game?
By Will Wilson – Why hasn’t this idea been brought up until now? That’s a genuine question. This idea probably has been discussed in the past in a small capacity, but it’s the first time I’ve heard Twitter talking about this.
Just for the hell of it, that is the first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Nebraska vs Oklahoma St. Eric Martin ruining a dude. That, and also Barry Sanders running over the Huskers in Memorial Stadium.
Listen I like the traditional spring game where the team plays each other but this is a much better idea and more entertaining. Actual competitive college football in the spring? HELL YES! Obviously with Covid, this seems pointless and risky but I love it. College basketball teams do the same damn thing, so why can’t football?