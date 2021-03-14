Nebraska Volleyball splits weekend series with #11 Ohio State
LINCOLN — (NU Athletic Communications Mar. 13) — For the second night in a row, the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team and No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes went to five sets at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. But unlike on Friday night, this time the Buckeyes escaped with a 3-2 win over the Huskers to split the weekend series.
Ohio State won the first set, 25-20, but Nebraska took set two, 25-22. The Huskers went up 2-1 after a 25-21 third set victory, but Ohio State extended the match with a 25-21 win in set four. The Buckeyes were two points better in the fifth, winning 15-13 to improve to 13-1 on the season. Nebraska fell to 10-2. After just one lead change and six tie scores through the first four sets combined, the back-and-forth fifth set featured four lead changes and 10 ties
Lexi Sun had a season high of 22 kills to go with eight digs and two aces. Lauren Stivrins totaled 16 kills on .400 hitting with five blocks. Madi Kubik had 13 kills and 10 digs. Kayla Caffey chipped in seven kills, while Jazz Sweet, Riley Zuhn and Nicklin Hames all had three. Hames put up 57 assists, a season high, as well as 14 digs.
Ohio State hit .280, while Nebraska hit .244, and the Buckeyes doubled up the Huskers in blocks (10-5) and aces (6-3). Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana both had 16 digs as NU out-dug Ohio State, 65-57.
Emily Londot had 18 kills and 10 digs for OSU. Vanja Bukilic added 16 kills. Rylee Rader had 10 kills and eight blocks.
With the loss, Nebraska fell to 10-2 on the season. The Huskers will visit Iowa City for a 7 p.m. match against Iowa on Wednesday, and the teams will play again at the Devaney Center next Saturday at 6 p.m.