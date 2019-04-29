NEBRASKA SOFTBALL: Huskers Conclude Home Season With Sweep Over Maryland

LINCOLN –(NU Athletics April 28)– The Nebraska softball team (20-28, 8-12 Big Ten) finished its home season in dramatic fashion, completing a run-rule three-game sweep over Maryland (20-28, 4-16) on Sunday by a score of 9-1. The Huskers won in six-innings due to the mercy rule after a walk-off three-run homer from freshman Peyton Glatter. Nebraska also run ruled Maryland in the first two games of the series. The sweep is NU’s first three-game Big Ten series since 2017 and it marked just the second time the Huskers swept a Big Ten opponent and won each game in run-rule fashion. Nebraska also swept Ohio State in three straight run-rule games in 2014.

Glatter finished the day 2-for-3 with one run. Glatter finished with a career-high four RBIs and had six RBIs in the final two games of the series. Tristen Edwards went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, while Alyvia Simmons, Bri Cassidy and Courtney Wallace each had one hit.

Lindsey Walljasper (10-11) earned the win against Maryland. She pitched the final 3.0 innings and allowed only a single and struck out four batters. Courtney Wallace started in the circle for the Huskers and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up one run on four hits and also had two walks and two strikeouts.

Maryland’s Sydney Golden dropped to 12-11 on the season. She pitched 1.1 innings and gave up six runs on five hits. She also had two walks and one strikeout.

Nebraska jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Tristen Edwards hit a one-out single and moved to second on a ground. Then Glatter came up clutch with a two-out single that scored Edwards.

In the second, Maryland threatened, but the Nebraska defense stepped up and didn’t allow a run. A leadoff walk put a runner on and a sac bunt moved a runner into scoring position. Another single put runners on the corners with one out. On a hit in the infield, Edwards caught the lead runner off third for the second out of the inning. Then Nebraska got off the field with a ground out, keeping a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Huskers did damage scoring five runs off three hits. Madi Unzicker drew a leadoff walk and Bri Cassidy singled to the pitcher on what was intended to be a sac bunt. However, Maryland misplayed the ball and Cassidy reached base. Rylie Unzicker’s sac bunt moved both runners into scoring position and Wallace singled to score one run. Another walk from Alyvia Simmons loaded the bases. A double from Edwards scored three runs and Edwards reached third on an error. Then, Samantha Owen’s squeeze bunt scored Edwards.

Maryland got on the board in the third, scoring one run off three hits and a Husker error.

In the fourth, Nebraska loaded the bases with three walks, but Maryland would get out of the inning without allowing a run, leaving three Huskers on base.

The Huskers then capitalized on another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the sixth. Simmons began the inning with a single and Owen walked with one out to put runners at first and second for Glatter, who ended the game with a towering three-run homer to center.

The Huskers conclude the regular season next weekend at Wisconsin. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m.