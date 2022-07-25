NEBRASKA MEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskers Announce Non-Conference Schedule

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 25)–Three road trips against power conference foes and a trip to Orlando highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule released Monday afternoon. The Huskers, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, will be tested and could face as many as seven power conference teams in non-conference play. Under Hoiberg, NU’s schedule has ranked in the top 35 in each of the past two seasons, including sixth in 2020-21.
“There is no doubt that this non-conference schedule will prepare us for the Big Ten slate,” Hoiberg said. “We are playing in a great field in Orlando, where we could potentially face three high-caliber teams in four days, as well as the Gavitt Games matchup at St. John’s and against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. When you add the annual matchup against Creighton, as well as a matchup in Kansas City against Kansas State, there are plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins. Our team is excited for the challenge ahead.”
The Huskers will play three of their first four regular-season games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, including matchups with Maine (Nov. 7) and Omaha (Nov. 10). Both Maine and Omaha will be breaking in alums as new head coaches. Chris Markwood will make his coaching debut for Maine in the Huskers’ season opener, while Chris Crutchfield, who played both basketball and football at Omaha, is in his first season leading the Maverick program.
NU will travel to Queens, N.Y., for a matchup with St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17. The Red Storm return four starters, including All-Big East guard Posh Alexander, and welcome a pair of transfers in David Jones (DePaul) and Andre Curbelo (St. John’s). The Huskers will return home for a game against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Nebraska will play four of its next five games away from home, beginning with the ESPN Invitational (Nov. 24, 25 & 27). The bracket for the eight-team field will be announced soon, but the eight-team field includes Florida State, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford along with the Huskers.
Following the trip to Orlando, the Huskers will host Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 30) before traveling to Omaha on Dec. 4 for the annual matchup with a Creighton team that returns the bulk of its roster from last season.
NU’s final two non-conference tilts will take place prior to Christmas, as the Huskers travel to Kansas City for a neutral-site matchup against Kansas State at the T-Mobile Center (Dec. 17) before returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Queens University on Dec. 20, as part of Battle at the Vault. Queens went 30-4 last season and moves up to the Division I ranks in 2022-23, and is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The Huskers will also play a pair of exhibition games this season. NU will open against Chadron State on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Pinnacle Bank Arena and travel to Colorado. Details on that NU-Colorado matchup will be announced at a later date.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 start at just $120 and include 14 regular-season games, including 10 Big Ten matchups. The Huskers' matchup against Queens University is not included in season-ticket package and details for that event will be announced soon.
The conference home slate includes Big Ten regular season co-champions Wisconsin and Illinois, as well Big Ten Tournament champ Iowa.
Nebraska 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Sun., Oct. 23 Chadron State (exh.) Pinnacle Bank Arena
TBA at Colorado (charity exh.) Boulder, Colo. (CU Events Center)
Mon., Nov. 7 Maine Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs., Nov. 10 Omaha Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs., Nov. 17 at St. John’s (Gavitt Games) Queens, N.Y. (Carnesecca Arena)
Sun., Nov. 20 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs., Nov. 24 vs. TBA (ESPN Invitational) Orlando Fla. (HP Field House)
Fri., Nov. 25 vs. TBA (ESPN Invitational) Orlando Fla. (HP Field House)
Sun., Nov. 27 vs. TBA (ESPN Invitational) Orlando Fla. (HP Field House)
Wed., Nov. 30 Boston College (ACC/B1G) Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sun., Dec. 4 at Creighton Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center)
Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Kansas State Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)
Tues., Dec. 20 Queens University* Pinnacle Bank Arena
*-The Dec. 20th game with Queens University is part of the Battle at the Vault event. It is not included in Husker men’s basketball season-ticket packages