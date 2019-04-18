NEBRASKA MEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskers’ 2019-20 Big Ten Opponents Announced

Lincoln –(NU Athletics April 17)– Visits by Big Ten co-champions Michigan State and Purdue to Pinnacle Bank Arena highlight the Big Ten Conference basketball opponent breakdown for Nebraska in the 2019-20 season, released Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.

The Huskers’ 20-game Big Ten schedule will feature 12 games against NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including a Spartan squad that reached the Final Four and a Purdue team that went to the Elite Eight before losing in overtime to national champion Virginia.

This is the second year that the Big Ten used a 20-game schedule with every team playing seven opponents both home and away while facing the other six one time. Last year, the Big Ten had 10 teams reach postseason play, including a conference record eight NCAA Tournament teams which was the most of any conference nationally.

The home schedule will include matchups with NCAA qualifiers Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin along with games with NIT qualifier Indiana as well as tilts with Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers. The matchups with Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue are NU’s single-play road contests.

On the road, the Huskers will make trips to Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota, along with games at Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The matchups with the Fighting Illini, Terrapins and Golden Gophers will be NU’s single-play road contests.

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents

NEBRASKA

Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

IOWA

Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

MARYLAND

Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN

Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

Away: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State

Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

OHIO STATE

Home: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

PENN STATE

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin

Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

PURDUE

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

RUTGERS

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers