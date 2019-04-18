NEBRASKA MEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskers’ 2019-20 Big Ten Opponents Announced

Lincoln –(NU Athletics April 17)– Visits by Big Ten co-champions Michigan State and Purdue to Pinnacle Bank Arena highlight the Big Ten Conference basketball opponent breakdown for Nebraska in the 2019-20 season, released Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.
The Huskers’ 20-game Big Ten schedule will feature 12 games against NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including a Spartan squad that reached the Final Four and a Purdue team that went to the Elite Eight before losing in overtime to national champion Virginia.
This is the second year that the Big Ten used a 20-game schedule with every team playing seven opponents both home and away while facing the other six one time. Last year, the Big Ten had 10 teams reach postseason play, including a conference record eight NCAA Tournament teams which was the most of any conference nationally.
The home schedule will include matchups with NCAA qualifiers Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin along with games with NIT qualifier Indiana as well as tilts with Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers. The matchups with Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue are NU’s single-play road contests.
On the road, the Huskers will make trips to Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota, along with games at Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The matchups with the Fighting Illini, Terrapins and Golden Gophers will be NU’s single-play road contests.
Fans who want information on signing up for season tickets for Fred Hoiberg’s first season at Nebraska can join the 2019-20 Ticket Request List by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.
2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents
NEBRASKA
Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
IOWA
Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue
MARYLAND
Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State
Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin
Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
WISCONSIN
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers