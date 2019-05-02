NEBRASKA MEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalano Banton Joins Husker Roster

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 1)–The Nebraska men’s basketball team added another talented newcomer on Wednesday, as Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Western Kentucky transfer Dalano Banton (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) to the Husker roster. Banton, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound guard, will have three years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019-20 season.

“Dalano brings a lot to the table with his combination of size and skill set,” Hoiberg said. “At 6-foot-8, he will be a tough matchup for opponents, as we can take advantage of his size and passing ability. He has shown the ability to play at a high level and having a year to grow and develop in our program will put Dalano in position to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible.”

A former top-100 recruit, Banton played 31 games at Western Kentucky in 2018-19, averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He made 12 starts and showed his versatility in a win over No. 15 Wisconsin when he nearly had a triple double with 13 rebounds, 10 assists and eight points in a career-high 38 minutes. Banton was one of only six players in Division I basketball to have a game with at least eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 2018-19. He had three double-figure scoring efforts on the year, including a season-high 11 points against both Belmont and St. Mary’s, as he also had six assists and three blocks against the Gaels.

Banton, who reclassified into the 2018 senior glass after graduating early, was ranked in the top-100 recruits nationally in 2018 by Rivals (No. 80) and 247Sports (No. 92). He played senior year at Redemption (N.Y.) Christian Academy and was named conference MVP. He also played in the BioSteel All Canadian Game and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals on 9-of-16 shooting. Banton also played in the All Canadian Signature Game and named to the NPSI All-Tournament Team as a senior.