Nebraska Huskers Beat South Alabama 35-21

It was a great day in Lincoln as the Nebraska Cornhuskers beat South Alabama 35 to 21. It started out with 81 yard drive down the field that led the Huskers to take a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars. Then in the second quarter with both South Alabama and Huskers tied, Derrick Mills scored another touchdown with Nebraska leading 14-7 in the first half at Memorial Stadium. As the third quarter got underway Eric Lee Jr. intercepted a pass and ran for a 38 yard return into the end-zone to gain a 14 point lead with 21- 7. Just a few minutes later the Huskers received another touchdown as J.D. Spielman scored with a 76 yard punt return. The Jaguars started to catch up by the end of the quarter but at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Husker Alex Davis recovered a fumble near the endzone giving the Huskers their first win in the 2019 season.
