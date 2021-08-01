Nebraska Gold 18U Softball Team wins National Championship
IRVINE, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2021 – KFOR) – The Nebraska Gold 18U softball team won the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship behind a record-breaking pitching performance from Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Jordyn Bahl.
Bahl, who recently graduated from Papillion-LaVista High School, set a tournament record by striking out 20 Lady Dukes (Durham, NC) in the championship game. She is signed to play softball at Oklahoma next season.
Nebraska Gold scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning to take the game into extra innings before Omaha Westside’s Ava Rongisch hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th inning to win the title.