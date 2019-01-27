Nebraska Forward Isaac Copeland Out for Season

Nebraska Athletics – Forward Isaac Copeland will miss the remainder of the season for the Nebraska men’s basketball team after suffering an injury in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.

University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced Saturday evening that Copeland suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The injury was revealed during MRI testing following Saturday’s game.

Copeland, an All-Big Ten selection in 2017-18, had started Nebraska’s first 20 games this season, averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 forward from Raleigh, N.C., is second on the Huskers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots (0.9 bpg). He has started all 53 games since arriving at Nebraska two seasons ago and including his two-plus years at Georgetown, has totaled over 1,300 points and 600 rebounds.

“I am broken hearted for Isaac,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “He is a young man who had every option available to him last spring, but wanted to come back and help lead the Huskers back to the NCAA Tournament and beyond. He has meant so much to our program and has been a valued leader in the Husker basketball family since arriving on campus two years ago. In typical Isaac fashion, he was the most vocal player in the huddle even after his injury, encouraging his teammates and showing leadership even though he was unable to play.”