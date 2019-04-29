NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: No Huskers Selected In NFL Draft

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 28)–No Huskers were picked in the NFL draft over the weekend, breaking a 56-year streak of Nebraska football players being selected to go pro. But Nebraska linebacker and Lincoln Southeast graduate Luke Gifford has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He confirmed the news to Hail Varsity.

Also, signing undrafted free agent deals were wide-receiver Stanley Morgan, Junior with the Cincinnati Bengals and running back Devine Ozigbo with the New Orleans Saints.

However, there were some draftees from the state of Nebraska.

On Thursday night, former Omaha South star and Iowa tight end Noah Fant went as the 20th pick overall to the Denver Broncos.

Then on Saturday, North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers as the 166th pick overall. He helped the Bison to three NCAA Division FCS national titles. Stick is a graduate of Omaha Creighton Prep.