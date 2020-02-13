Nebraska Football Adds New Games in Future Seasons
Nebraska football announced several additions to future football schedules on Thursday, highlighted by a home-and-home series with long-time Big Eight and Big 12 foe Oklahoma State.
In addition, Nebraska also announced a date change for a future game with South Dakota State, two newly scheduled games with UTEP and single games against Louisiana-Monroe and Ohio.
“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country.”
Nebraska Football Schedule Additions
- Oklahoma State: Sept. 16, 2034 in Lincoln; Sept. 15, 2035 in Stillwater
- South Dakota State: Sept. 7, 2030 in Lincoln, replaces game previously scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024 in Lincoln; Nebraska also hosts South Dakota State in 2020 and 2028
- UTEP: Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2028, in Lincoln
- Louisiana-Monroe: Oct. 18, 2025, in Lincoln
- Ohio: Sept. 5, 2026, in Lincoln
