Nebraska Cornhuskers First Loss to Rivals the Colorado Buffaloes

In their second game of the 2019 season the Nebraska Cornhuskers loss to long time rivals the Coloardo Buffaloes in overtime.
The Huskers dominated the first half with a 17-0 lead over the Buffaloes until Colorado scored a touchdown near the bottom of the third quarter who then preceded to make a comeback in the fourth quarter. The score was eventually tied up at the end of the fourth quarter leading to a showdown between Nebraska and Colorado. The Buffaloes scored a field goal and stopped the Huskers in overtime with a 34-31 win over Nebraska.
