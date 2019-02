The Nebraska Women’s basketball team topped Michigan State Sunday in front of what officials say was the largest crowd of the season. The Huskers also made a season-best 12 three-pointers against the Spartans in their 82-71 win.

Nebraska (12-14, 7-8 Big Ten) got its second win against a ranked team this season, after beating then-No. 23 Minnesota last month.

The Huskers will be back on the court this Thursday, February 21, in an away game against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.