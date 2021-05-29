Nebraska Baseball To Now Play Saturday Doubleheader
(KOFR News Lincoln NE May 29, 2021) Due to rain in the Sunday forecast, Nebraska and Michigan will now play a doubleheader on Saturday at Hawks Field. First pitch for game one will be at 12:02 p.m. with the second game to follow 45 minutes after the completion of game one. Senior Day festivities for nine Husker seniors will begin at 11:20 a.m.
The first game on Saturday will be televised by BTN with coverage beginning at Noon CT. Coverage for game two is TBA at this point.
Fans with mobile tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game should use those tickets for the noon contest. Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday’s canceled game with a credit card will automatically receive a refund to the original purchasing credit card for the ticket. Fans who bought tickets for Sunday’s game with cash at Haymarket Park can return their tickets to the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office to receive a refund. The ticket office is open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday – Friday.
Saturday’s games will conclude the regular season for the Big Ten Champion Huskers. Nebraska will learn its NCAA postseason destination on Monday morning, with the NCAA selection show televised at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.