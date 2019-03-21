NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Huskers Score Early And Often In 12-3 Win

The Nebraska baseball team (8-7) led 7-0 after three innings and never looked back in a 12-3 win over Air Force at Hawks Field on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, Nebraska earns a two-game sweep against the Falcons after a 7-6 win on Tuesday.

Freshman Kyle Perry, making his second start of the season, struck out a career-high nine batters in 4.0 innings to set the tone for the Big Red. He gave up only one run and one walk. NU saw relief appearances from Byron Hood, Ethan Frazier (3.0 innings), Tyler Martin (1.0) and Jaxon Hallmark (1.0).

Junior Mojo Hagge paced the Husker offense with a three-hit performance that included a career-high four RBIs. Alex Henwood, playing for the first time in nine games, tallied two hits. Freshman Cam Chick went 2-for-3 to help NU produce 11 hits as a team. Keegan Watson hit his second home run against Air Force on Wednesday after also blasting one on Tuesday.

In the top of the first, NU scratched out three runs. After back-to-back walks to open the game, Mojo Hagge singled to load the bases. Aaron Palensky drew a walk to bring in Nebraska’s first run. Angelo Altavilla scored on a double play before an error brought Hagge in.

After a scoreless second frame, the Huskers added four runs in the bottom of the third. Colby Gomes laced an RBI double after Gunner Hellstrom drew a leadoff walk. Henwood’s RBI double then scored Gomes. The next two batters walked before Hagge hit a two-RBI single up the middle.

Air Force scored its first run of the game in the fourth inning and added one run in the top of the sixth, but NU tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Watson smashed a solo home run before Henwood walked and Chick singled. Altavilla doubled to bring in one run before Hagge’s groundout added another run for the Big Red.

Nebraska tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Mike Addante drew a leadoff walk before Chick singled to put runners at the corners. Altavilla’s sacrifice fly drove in one run. Hagge’s double drive in a second run for the Huskers.

The Huskers begin conference play this weekend when they host Michigan State for a three-game series at Hawks Field. The games are set for Friday (6:35 p.m.), Saturday (2:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.).