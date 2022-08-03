Nebraska Announces Long-Term Commitment to Red Carpet Experience Through Endowment Gift
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) Nebraska Athletics announced on Tuesday that the Red Carpet Experience will continue in the 2022-23 athletic season and well into the future. The program’s future was secured through a multi-year gift from the Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation, and the continued generosity of numerous donors across the state.
The Red Carpet Experience debuted at Nebraska home football games in 2021 and provided complimentary tickets to underserved youth in the state of Nebraska. The program expanded to several other sports during the 2021-22 season, including volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball and baseball. In all, the program provided more than 4,000 complimentary tickets to young Husker fans last season.
“The Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation is very excited to support the Red Carpet Experience program,” said a member of the Bekins Foundation board. “Nebraska athletes provide great role models for our youth and experiencing a game day in Lincoln is something everyone should have access to enjoy. We hope others will join us in helping support this program and provide an opportunity for all Nebraskans to cheer on the Huskers.”
The Red Carpet Experience program provides an opportunity for underserved Husker fans to experience a Nebraska game day and the excitement of Husker athletic events.
“The Red Carpet Experience epitomizes the generosity of Husker Nation,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska’s Executive Associate AD for Strategic Initiatives. “I have been fortunate to help build this program and it has touched many lives including those of our student-athletes and staff. We are all better when more people can have access to Husker Nation.”
Red Carpet Experience Information
- For the 2022 football season, the Red Carpet Experience will provide 250 tickets to all home games other than the Sept. 17 game against Oklahoma.
- 100 tickets will be available to Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 20.
- Tickets will also be available for select men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball competitions through the Red Carpet Experience. Those selected games will be announced at a later date.
- In accordance with NCAA recruiting rules, high school and junior college students may only participate in the Red Carpet Experience if they participate as a member of a bona fide, non-athletically-related youth organization that includes elementary and/or middle school-aged students.
- Non-profit and other community organizations hoping to become involved and receive access to the Red Carpet Experience should contact Dr. Lawrence Chatters at [email protected].
- More information about this initiative can be found at huskers.com/redcarpet.
