NCAA Is Investigating Nebraska Football Program
LINCOLN–(AP/KFOR Aug. 18)–The NCAA is reportedly investigating Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and his program for several suspected violations. The Action Network is citing unidentified sources in its report.
The Cornhuskers allegedly had analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts dating back a year. There is allegedly video footage confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants. The Action Network also reports that the workouts were held at the direction of Nebraska’s strength and conditioning staff.
Frost has gone 12-20 in three years The program has had four straight losing seasons.
A statement Wednesday from Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said, “The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program. We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”