NCAA Gives Creighton Men’s Basketball Team Probation After Former Assistant’s Involvement In Bribery Case
OMAHA–(KFOR June 22)–The Creighton Men’s Basketball program will be on probation for the next two years, after the NCAA has handed down its decision Tuesday on an ethical infraction involving an assistant coach, who accepted $6,000 from a business management company in 2017 in Las Vegas.
The NCAA also said that Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen failed to report the violation by former assistant coach Preston Murphy, who left the program in November 2019 after he was placed on administrative leave eight months beforehand when it was revealed he was associated with the bribery scandal.
According to the NCAA release, Creighton University will be on probation for two years, fined, lose scholarships, comp tickets, and other recruiting abilities, as well as other punitive measures. Specifically:
- CU will be fined $5,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget.
- The university must reduce men’s basketball scholarships by one per year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years (self-imposed by the university).
- CU must also reduce men’s basketball official visits by six during the 2021-22/2022-23 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).
- The university must reduce the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 10% from the previous four-year average for the two-year probationary period (self-imposed by the university).
- CU must prohibit complimentary admission to home games for all prospects and coaches in November 2021 (self-imposed by the university).
In addition, a two-year show-cause order will be implemented for the former assistant coach (Murphy), during which time any NCAA school must restrict him from any athletically related duties “unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply,” the release states.
Meanwhile, Creighton released a statement late Tuesday morning on the ruling.
“Creighton University remains committed to compliance throughout the University, including in our Department of Athletics. For nearly three years, Creighton has worked proactively and cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions on a review of the actions of former assistant men’s basketball coach Preston Murphy, who was placed on leave in March 2019, and resigned from Creighton in November 2019. We appreciate the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions’ comprehensive and thorough review of the case and accept their finding of Level I – Mitigated violation against the University. It is noteworthy that within the public infractions report, the Committee stated, “that in the 100-year history of Creighton’s participation in Division I athletics, this is Creighton’s first Level I, Level II or major infractions case. As it relates to institutions, the absence of an infractions history is rare. As such, the panel affords significant weight to this (mitigating) factor.” There is no postseason penalty imposed on the men’s basketball program, and none of our current or future student-athletes will be impacted. We have used this as an opportunity for self-reflection, assessment, and improvement. As such, the Department of Athletics has enacted a series of reforms to policies and procedures, including an even more robust education and monitoring program, to ensure that our programs continue to adhere to the NCAA’s high ethical standards. Indeed, these actions, and the University’s willingness to cooperate on this matter, have been applauded by the NCAA enforcement staff. We are eager to move forward.”
Statement from Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen:
“I thank the NCAA staff for their thorough investigation. We are anxious to move forward knowing that the series of reforms we have made to our policies and procedures within the Department of Athletics at Creighton ensure ongoing adherence and compliance with the NCAA’s high ethical standards.”