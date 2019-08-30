Motorcyclists Critically Hurt In NW Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR August 30)–A 21-year-old man is in critical but stable condition at a Lincoln hospital, after suffering life-threatening injuries, when his motorcycle crash at I-180 and Superior Street on Thursday night.
Lincoln Police Captain Ben Kopsa told KFOR News the motorcyclist was eastbound on Superior when a westbound vehicle was starting to turn left. The biker tried to avoid a collision.
“The motorcyclist left the roadway and collided with a guardrail on the interstate, “Kopsa said.
Speed was a factor in the crash and no citations have been issued, since the investigation is ongoing.