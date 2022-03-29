      Weather Alert

Monday’s High School Baseball Scores

Mar 29, 2022 @ 8:41am

 

Lincoln East 19, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln North Star 2

Norfolk 6, Lincoln High 4

Norris 7, Lincoln Pius X 0

Elkhorn 6, Waverly 2

Lincoln Christian 5, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4

Ralston 6, Malcolm 3

Raymond Central 7, Twin River 0

Arlington 10, Guardian Angels CC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 8

Beatrice 10, Seward 5

Bellevue West 14, Omaha Bryan 1

Bennington 10, Platteview 3

Blair 8, Omaha Roncalli 0

Columbus 5, Kearney 3

Omaha Concordia/Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 12, Pender 4

Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Westside 3

Gretna 9, Bellevue East 2

Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2

Mount Michael 5, Plattsmouth 2

Nebraska City 11, Auburn 3

Douglas County West 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Omaha Central 15, Omaha North 5

Omaha Gross 15, South Sioux City 1

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha South 0

