Monday’s Girls Sub-District Basketball Scoreboard
GIRLS
Class B
Subdistrict B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38
Subdistrict B-2
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24
Subdistrict B-3
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32
Subdistrict B-4
Blair 49, Schuyler 8
Subdistrict B-5
Beatrice 42, Norris 30
Crete 49, Seward 22
Subdistrict B-6
Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45
York 51, Hastings 40
Subdistrict B-7
Holdrege 38, Lexington 31
Subdistrict B-8
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43
Sidney 59, Alliance 23
Class C-1
Subdistrict C1-5
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24
Subdistrict C1-6
Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18