Monday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

 

 

Boys

 

Centennial Conference Tournament

David Aquinas 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 39, OT

Boys Town 69, Omaha Concordia 51

Lincoln Christian 62, Columbus Scotus 39

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 68, Arlington 44

Douglas County West 61, Syracuse 59

Platteview 69, Fort Calhoun 31

Wahoo 88, Raymond Central 27

Nebraska Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament

College View Academy 55, Cedar Bluffs 40

Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 18

Parkview Christian 80, Whiting, Iowa 23

Girls

Centennial Conference Tournament

Columbus Scotus 49, Omaha Concordia 26

Kearney Catholic 63, Lincoln Lutheran 58

 

Nebraska Frontier Conference

Consolation Semifinal

Boys Town 52, Whiting, Iowa 43

Parkview Christian 46, Cornerstone Christian 26

