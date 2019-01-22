Monday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Centennial Conference Tournament
David Aquinas 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 39, OT
Boys Town 69, Omaha Concordia 51
Lincoln Christian 62, Columbus Scotus 39
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 68, Arlington 44
Douglas County West 61, Syracuse 59
Platteview 69, Fort Calhoun 31
Wahoo 88, Raymond Central 27
Nebraska Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament
College View Academy 55, Cedar Bluffs 40
Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 18
Parkview Christian 80, Whiting, Iowa 23
Girls
Centennial Conference Tournament
Columbus Scotus 49, Omaha Concordia 26
Kearney Catholic 63, Lincoln Lutheran 58
Nebraska Frontier Conference
Consolation Semifinal
Boys Town 52, Whiting, Iowa 43
Parkview Christian 46, Cornerstone Christian 26