Monday NSAA State Basketball Tournament Scoreboard
Girls
Class A
Fremont 57, Lincoln Pius X 41
Lincoln High 52, Bellevue East 41
Lincoln Southwest 54, Omaha Central 38
Millard South 62, Bellevue West 45
Class C1
Gothenburg 45, Broken Bow 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, St. Paul 31
Lincoln Lutheran 33, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32
North Bend Central 61, Malcolm 49
Class D2
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Wynot 29
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Diller-Odell 44
St. Mary’s 36, Crawford 18
Sterling 50, Anselmo-Merna 33
Boys
Class B
Beatrice 38, Scottsbluff 35
Omaha Roncalli 64, Waverly 58, OT
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Blair 36
Platteview 60, Bennington 44
Class C2
Amherst 53, Freeman 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells/Dodge 52
Norfolk Catholic 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41
Class D1
Burwell 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 58
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Mead 44
Loomis 55, Riverside 34