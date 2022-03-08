      Weather Alert

Monday NSAA State Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

Mar 7, 2022 @ 10:33pm

Girls

Class A

Fremont 57, Lincoln Pius X 41

Lincoln High 52, Bellevue East 41

Lincoln Southwest 54, Omaha Central 38

Millard South 62, Bellevue West 45

Class C1

Gothenburg 45, Broken Bow 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 40, St. Paul 31

Lincoln Lutheran 33, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32

North Bend Central 61, Malcolm 49

Class D2

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Wynot 29

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Diller-Odell 44

St. Mary’s 36, Crawford 18

Sterling 50, Anselmo-Merna 33

Boys

Class B

Beatrice 38, Scottsbluff 35

Omaha Roncalli 64, Waverly 58, OT

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Blair 36

Platteview 60, Bennington 44

Class C2

Amherst 53, Freeman 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells/Dodge 52

Norfolk Catholic 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41

Class D1

Burwell 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 58

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Mead 44

Loomis 55, Riverside 34

 

 

