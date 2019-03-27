Molinari to Serve as Interim Coach for Husker Men’s Basketball

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletics Director Bill Moos announced Wednesday that Jim Molinari will serve as interim head coach for the Nebraska men’s basketball program during its coaching transition.

“It has been my practice to designate someone to be in charge during a time of transition,” Moos said. “Because Jim has experience as a head coach, I can be confident that every aspect of the program will be monitored.”

Molinari has served on the Husker coaching staff since 2014, and also has served as a head coach at Western Illinois, Minnesota, Bradley and Northern Illinois.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NEBRASKA SPRING FOOTBALL: Huskers Laying Groundwork For Major Improvements BREAKING: Nebraska Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles HUSKER WRESTLING: Six of Eight NU Wrestlers Advance In NCAA Championships HUSKER WRESTLING: Berger, White and Labriola Advance To NCAA Quarterfinals NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Huskers Score Early And Often In 12-3 Win HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Report Indicates Hoiberg Is Next Head Coach, While Miles and Nebraska Get Win In NIT Opening Round