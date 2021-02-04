MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 15 Creighton Upset By Georgetown
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 3)–Playing in the 11th Annual Pink Out game, the No. 15 Creighton men’s basketball team dropped an 86-79 decision to Georgetown on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The loss snapped Creighton’s three-game win streak and dropped the Bluejays to 13-5 overall and 9-4 in conference action. Georgetown moved to 5-8 on the season and 3-5 in BIG EAST play.
Georgetown got a team-high 22 points from Jahvon Blair, while Chudier Bile delivered 17 points for the Hoyas. GU shot 50 percent from the field, made 10-of-21 three-pointers, and won the rebound battle 34-31.
Denzel Mahoney led four Bluejays in double-figures with 22 points, while Mitch Ballock had 16 points. The other two Bluejays to reach double digits were Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop with 14 each. Bishop added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Georgetown got points from four different men during an 11-0 run in the first half to take a 21-13 lead and would not trail again. The GU lead reached as large as 11 (42-31) in the first half before the Bluejays closed to 44-39 at the half.
Creighton scored the first five points of the second half, knotting the game at 44 on a trey by Zegarowski, but Blair answered with a three-pointer 16 seconds later and the Hoyas never looked back.
The Bluejays trailed 72-61 with six minutes left but could not replicate the late game magic seen in road wins last week at Seton Hall and DePaul. The Jays got within six points on two occasions but drew no closer.
Creighton returns to the floor on Saturday, Feb. 6 as the Bluejays battle Marquette at 4 p.m. on FOX.