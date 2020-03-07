MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 11 Creighton Clinches Share of Big East Title With Win Over No. 8 Seton Hall
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 7)– The No. 11 Creighton men’s basketball team defeated No. 8 Seton Hall, 77-60 on Saturday, March 7 to win a share of its first BIG EAST title.
The Bluejays trailed 50-47 before unleashing a game-ending 30-10 run that included eight points each from Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney. The burst started with a three-point play by Christian Bishop with 9:00 remaining. Lay-ups by Marcus Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock helped CU push the lead to 54-50 and were part of a scintillating stretch that saw the Bluejays convert 12-of-13 shots from the floor to end the afternoon against a Seton Hall defense that entered the game second in the BIG EAST in field goal percentage defense.
Creighton improved to 24-7 with the victory and closed BIG EAST play with a 13-5 record to tie Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5 BIG EAST) and Villanova (24-7, 13-5 BIG EAST) for the league crown. The Bluejays will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s BIG EAST Tournament thanks to a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Pirates, and will play on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central on FS1 against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Georgetown and St. John’s. Villanova is the No. 2 seed and Seton Hall the No. 3 seed. The rest of the bracket will be announced on Saturday evening.
The game featured seven ties and 16 lead changes and was tied at 32-all at halftime, as neither team was able to pull away in a first half worthy of two of the best teams in the nation. Zegarowski had 15 points at halftime to lead CU.
Zegarowski finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists while sinking 5-of-5 three-pointers. Alexander added 15 points and Mahoney contributed 16 points off the bench. Creighton outscored the Pirates 13-2 in transition and 18-12 off the bench. CU shot 54.7 percent overall, 53.8 percent from three-point territory and 55.6 percent at the line.
Seton Hall was paced by 15 points each from guards Quincy McKnight and Myles Powell, though the duo combined to shoot 12-of-27 from the field. Seton Hall shot 44.6 percent for the game and won the rebound battle 35-24 but made just 2-of-7 free throws.