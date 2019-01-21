MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jackson Hits 4 3s, Scores 21 As Omaha Beats S. Dakota

Zach Jackson and Mitch Hahn combined to score 29 of their 36 points in the second half and Omaha beat South Dakota 75-68 on Sunday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha to snap a three-game skid against the Coyotes.

Jackson had 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Hahn finished with 15 points. JT Gibson also scored 15 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, and Matt Pile added 12 points for Omaha (11-5, 5-1 Summit League). The Mavericks have won four in a row and eight of their last nine.

KJ Robinson and Hahn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-3 run that made it 40-35 when Gibson made a jumper with 16:14 left and Omaha never again trailed. Stanley Umude and Cody Kelley sandwiched 3s around a layup by Hahn before Umude hit 1 of 2 free throws to trim South Dakota’s deficit to 68-66 with 1:04 to play but Hahn answered with a 3-pointer. Jackson and Hahn each hit two foul shots in the final 29 seconds to seal it.

Umude had 20 points and former Lincoln North Star standout Triston Simpson scored 17 for South Dakota (8-11, 2-4).