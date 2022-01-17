MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton’s Nembhard Earns Big East Freshman of The Week
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Jan. 17)–Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard has been named BIG EAST men’s basketball Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Nembhard had 18 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds in an 80-73 defeat at #17 Xavier on Saturday. Nembhard’s eight field goals were a season-best while his three steals matched his personal high.
The Aurora, Ontario, Canada product was previously honored on Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, while the rest of the league’s freshmen have combined to win four total accolades.
Nembhard logged 36 minutes on Saturday, upping his season average to 35.2 minutes per game. That figure is the most by BIG EAST freshman in 10 years and puts him on pace to become the first freshman to lead the league in minutes per game in more than 15 seasons.
Nembhard and the Bluejays are scheduled to return to action with a pair of home games this week, starting with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. contest vs. St. John’s that will be nationally televised on FS1. Both teams are 10-5 overall and 2-2 in BIG EAST play.