MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Takes Down Oral Roberts

Creighton improved to 6-2 on the season, while Oral Roberts dropped to 3-5 overall.
Creighton trailed 10-8 early before a three-pointer from junior Mitch Ballock and a trio of treys from junior Ty-Shon Alexander sparked a 12-5 run giving the Bluejays a 21-15 lead at the under 12-minute media timeout. CU would not trail again. The Bluejays extended their lead to double figures as senior Kelvin Jones hit a turn-around jumper and Alexander made a backdoor layup giving the Jays a 25-15 advantage with 9:19 left in the first half.
Over the next five minutes Creighton grew their lead to as much as 16 on three occasions, as Ballock hit from deep twice, while sophomore Marcus Zegarowski had a three of his own. It was the 17thstraight game that Zegarowski knocked down at least one from long range. The two teams traded buckets over the remainder of the half with Creighton holding a 46-31 advantage at the break.
The start of the second half saw both teams go ice cold from the field before Creighton grew the margin to 22 at 70-48 with 5:44 left in the contest on a dunk from Bishop. The Golden Eagles cut the Bluejays lead down to 12 scoring the last eight points of the game with the Bluejays claiming a 72-60 win.
Creighton was led by a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds from Bishop, while Alexander and Zegarowski each added 14 points and Ballock had 12 points. The Bluejays went 26-of-65 (40 percent) from the floor, including 10-of-31 (32.3 percent) from behind the arc and 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) from the free throw line. Creighton held a 14-10 advantage in assists while Oral Roberts out-rebounded the Bluejays 43-38.
Senior Emmanuel Nzekwesi led Oral Roberts with a season-high 21 points with classmate Deondre Burns added 10 points. The Golden Eagles shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60) from the floor, including 4-of-17 from three and going 10-of-17 from the charity stripe.
Creighton will return to action on Saturday Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. when Nebraska visits CHI Health Center Omaha.