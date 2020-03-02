MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Slips One Spot In AP Poll
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 2)–The Creighton men’s basketball team moved from 10th to 11th after losing its lone game last week.
This marks the sixth time this season that Creighton has been ranked, and fifth consecutive week.
Creighton (22-7, 11-5 BIG EAST) has now been ranked 94 times in program history, with 66 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 118-46 all-time as a ranked team, including an 84-34 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in seven of McDermott’s 10 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.
The Bluejays close the regular-season this week with a pair of home games, starting with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game vs. Georgetown that will be televised by FSN.
CU is one of three BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 14 Villanova. Butler, Marquette and Providence are listed among those teams also receiving votes. Kansas remains the nation’s top-ranked squad.
The NCAA NET ranking has Creighton 13th. The USA Today/Coaches poll had Creighton 14th, down three spots from a week ago. Seton Hall is seventh and Villanova 12th in that poll.
Associated Press Top 25
March 2, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Kansas (64) 26-3 1600
2 Gonzaga 29-2 1514
3 Dayton 27-2 1453
4 Baylor 25-3 1395
5 San Diego State 28-1 1375
6 Kentucky 24-5 1253
7 Florida State 24-5 1164
8 Seton Hall 21-7 1145
9 Maryland 23-6 1041
10 Louisville 24-6 948
11 Creighton 22-7 843
12 Duke 23-6 809
13 Oregon 22-7 802
14 Villanova 22-7 779
15 BYU 24-7 756
16 Michigan State 20-9 726
17 Auburn 24-5 575
18 Iowa 20-9 492
19 Ohio State 20-9 489
20 Penn State 21-8 367
21 Houston 22-7 265
22 Virginia 21-7 219
23 Illinois 20-9 208
24 Wisconsin 19-10 179
25 Michigan 18-11 94
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary’s 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
February 24, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Kansas (32) 26-3 800
2 Gonzaga 29-2 742
3 Dayton 27-2 741
4 Baylor 25-3 694
5 San Diego State 28-1 680
6 Kentucky 24-5 628
7 Seton Hall 21-7 567
8 Florida State 24-5 555
9 Maryland 23-6 516
10 Louisville 24-6 494
11 Duke 23-6 419
12 Villanova 22-7 392
13 Oregon 22-7 387
14 Creighton 22-7 385
15 BYU 24-7 323
Auburn 24-5 323
17 Michigan State 20-9 310
18 Iowa 20-9 301
19 Ohio State 20-9 240
20 Penn State 21-8 232
21 Houston 22-7 141
22 Virginia 21-7 79
Illinois 20-9 79
24 Wisconsin 19-10 78
25 Butler 20-9 60
Others receiving votes: Michigan 31; UCLA 30; West Virginia 27; Colorado 26; Northern Iowa 19; East Tennessee State 16; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 14; Arizona 14; Saint Mary’s 13; Marquette 13; Louisiana State 4; Texas 3; Providence 3; Yale 2; Southern California 2; Wichita State 1; Stanford 1.