MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Slips One Spot In AP Poll

Mar 2, 2020 @ 12:30pm

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 2)–The Creighton men’s basketball team moved from 10th to 11th after losing its lone game last week.

This marks the sixth time this season that Creighton has been ranked, and fifth consecutive week.

Creighton (22-7, 11-5 BIG EAST) has now been ranked 94 times in program history, with 66 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 118-46 all-time as a ranked team, including an 84-34 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in seven of McDermott’s 10 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.

The Bluejays close the regular-season this week with a pair of home games, starting with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game vs. Georgetown that will be televised by FSN.

CU is one of three BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 14 Villanova. Butler, Marquette and Providence are listed among those teams also receiving votes. Kansas remains the nation’s top-ranked squad.

The NCAA NET ranking has Creighton 13th. The USA Today/Coaches poll had Creighton 14th, down three spots from a week ago. Seton Hall is seventh and Villanova 12th in that poll.

Associated Press Top 25
March 2, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Kansas (64)    26-3    1600
2    Gonzaga    29-2    1514
3    Dayton    27-2    1453
4    Baylor    25-3    1395
5    San Diego State    28-1    1375
6    Kentucky    24-5    1253
7    Florida State    24-5    1164
8    Seton Hall    21-7    1145
9    Maryland    23-6    1041
10    Louisville    24-6    948
11    Creighton    22-7    843
12    Duke    23-6    809
13    Oregon    22-7    802
14    Villanova    22-7    779
15    BYU    24-7    756
16    Michigan State    20-9    726
17    Auburn    24-5    575
18    Iowa    20-9    492
19    Ohio State    20-9    489
20    Penn State    21-8    367
21    Houston    22-7    265
22    Virginia    21-7    219
23    Illinois    20-9    208
24    Wisconsin    19-10    179
25    Michigan    18-11    94
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary’s 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
February 24, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Kansas (32)    26-3    800
2    Gonzaga    29-2    742
3    Dayton    27-2    741
4    Baylor    25-3    694
5    San Diego State    28-1    680
6    Kentucky    24-5    628
7    Seton Hall    21-7    567
8    Florida State    24-5    555
9    Maryland    23-6    516
10    Louisville    24-6    494
11    Duke    23-6    419
12    Villanova    22-7    392
13    Oregon    22-7    387
14    Creighton    22-7    385
15    BYU    24-7    323
Auburn    24-5    323
17    Michigan State    20-9    310
18    Iowa    20-9    301
19    Ohio State    20-9    240
20    Penn State    21-8    232
21    Houston    22-7    141
22    Virginia    21-7    79
Illinois    20-9    79
24    Wisconsin    19-10    78
25    Butler    20-9    60
Others receiving votes: Michigan 31; UCLA 30; West Virginia 27; Colorado 26; Northern Iowa 19; East Tennessee State 16; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 14; Arizona 14; Saint Mary’s 13; Marquette 13; Louisiana State 4; Texas 3; Providence 3; Yale 2; Southern California 2; Wichita State 1; Stanford 1.