MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Ranked In This Week’s AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. –(CU Athletics Jan. 13)– The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked 25th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, joining the poll for the first time since the week of January 8, 2018.
This year marks the seventh time in Greg McDermott’s 10 seasons on The Hilltop that Creighton has cracked the top-25 at least once, after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.
Creighton has now been ranked in the AP poll in 89 weeks in program history, with 61 of those under the direction of eighth-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton is 113-43 all-time as a ranked team.
Each of the last four times Creighton has been ranked, the Bluejays have been exactly 25th. Creighton’s highest all-time ranking was No. 7 the week of Jan. 16, 2017.
The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 5 Butler, No. 14 Villanova and No. 18 Seton Hall.
Creighton is also 27th in the NCAA’s official NET rating today and the top vote-getter in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Creighton returns to the court on Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. Central game at Georgetown. The game will air on 1620 AM, as well as CBS Sports Network. The Bluejays will also host Providence on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Associated Press Top 25
January 13, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574
2 Baylor (31) 13-1 1567
3 Duke (4) 15-1 1529
4 Auburn 15-0 1359
5 Butler 15-1 1299
6 Kansas 12-3 1286
7 San Diego State 17-0 1266
8 Oregon 14-3 1163
9 Florida State 14-2 1093
10 Kentucky 12-3 960
11 Louisville 13-3 943
12 West Virginia 13-2 911
13 Dayton 14-2 842
14 Villanova 12-3 822
15 Michigan State 13-4 735
16 Wichita State 15-1 629
17 Maryland 13-3 616
18 Seton Hall 12-4 496
19 Michigan 11-5 358
20 Colorado 13-3 345
21 Ohio State 11-5 270
22 Memphis 13-3 232
23 Texas Tech 10-5 111
24 Illinois 12-5 109
25 Creighton 13-4 97
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1.