MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Ranked In This Week’s AP Top 25

Jan 14, 2020 @ 9:43am

OMAHA, Neb. –(CU Athletics Jan. 13)– The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked 25th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, joining the poll for the first time since the week of January 8, 2018.

This year marks the seventh time in Greg McDermott’s 10 seasons on The Hilltop that Creighton has cracked the top-25 at least once, after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.

Creighton has now been ranked in the AP poll in 89 weeks in program history, with 61 of those under the direction of eighth-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton is 113-43 all-time as a ranked team.

Each of the last four times Creighton has been ranked, the Bluejays have been exactly 25th. Creighton’s highest all-time ranking was No. 7 the week of Jan. 16, 2017.

The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 5 Butler, No. 14 Villanova and No. 18 Seton Hall.

Creighton is also 27th in the NCAA’s official NET rating today and the top vote-getter in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Creighton returns to the court on Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. Central game at Georgetown. The game will air on 1620 AM, as well as CBS Sports Network. The Bluejays will also host Providence on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Associated Press Top 25
January 13, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Gonzaga (30)    18-1    1574
2    Baylor (31)    13-1    1567
3    Duke (4)    15-1    1529
4    Auburn    15-0    1359
5    Butler    15-1    1299
6    Kansas    12-3    1286
7    San Diego State    17-0    1266
8    Oregon    14-3    1163
9    Florida State    14-2    1093
10    Kentucky    12-3    960
11    Louisville    13-3    943
12    West Virginia    13-2    911
13    Dayton    14-2    842
14    Villanova    12-3    822
15    Michigan State    13-4    735
16    Wichita State    15-1    629
17    Maryland    13-3    616
18    Seton Hall    12-4    496
19    Michigan    11-5    358
20    Colorado    13-3    345
21    Ohio State    11-5    270
22    Memphis    13-3    232
23    Texas Tech    10-5    111
24    Illinois    12-5    109
25    Creighton    13-4    97
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1.