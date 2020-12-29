MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Moves Up in Latest AP and Coaches Rankings
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Dec. 28)–Following a win last Wednesday over then-No. 22 Xavier, the Creighton men’s basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll. Creighton is also No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, a three spot improvement over last week’s No. 13 ranking.
Creighton (7-2, 3-1 BIG EAST) remains one of 10 schools that have been ranked each of the past 13 AP polls (since Feb. 3, 2020), joining Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee and Villanova.
It’s the 102nd week in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked, with 74 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 127-48 all-time as a ranked team, including a 93-36 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival. Creighton’s best AP ranking ever was No. 7, which was previously done on Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020 and March 16, 2020.
CU is one of two BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 4 Villanova. Xavier is the top team among those also receiving votes. In the coaches poll, Villanova is fourth and Xavier moved up two spots to 20th.
Creighton plays just one game this week, visiting Providence (6-3 , 2-1 BIG EAST) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central. That game can be heard on 1620 The Zone and viewed on FOX.
Associated Press Top 25
Dec. 28, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598
2 Baylor (2) 6-0 1537
3 Kansas 8-1 1458
4 Villanova 4-1 1370
5 Houston 7-0 1313
6 Wisconsin 8-1 1249
7 Tennessee 6-0 1217
8 Texas 7-1 1109
9 West Virginia 7-2 1080
10 Iowa 7-2 1008
11 Creighton 7-2 926
12 Missouri 6-0 888
13 Texas Tech 7-2 821
14 Rutgers 6-1 659
15 Illinois 7-3 650
16 Michigan 7-0 582
17 Michigan State 6-2 431
18 Florida State 5-1 377
19 Northwestern 6-1 350
20 Duke 3-2 290
21 Oregon 6-1 252
Minnesota 8-1 252
23 Virginia 4-2 238
24 Virginia Tech 7-1 230
25 Ohio State 7-2 216
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, North Carolina State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.
USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
Dec. 28, 2020
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (29) 7-0 797
2 Baylor (3) 6-0 771
3 Villanova 8-1 698
4 Kansas 8-1 674
5 Houston 7-0 636
6 Tennessee 6-0 612
7 Wisconsin 8-1 576
8 West Virginia 7-2 543
9 Texas 7-1 526
10 Creighton 7-2 462
11 Iowa 7-2 442
12 Missouri 6-0 407
13 Rutgers 6-1 359
14 Texas Tech 7-2 347
15 Michigan 7-0 338
16 Illinois 7-3 320
17 Oregon 6-1 194
18 Michigan State 6-2 182
19 Florida State 5-1 178
20 Xavier 8-1 164
Ohio State 7-2 164
22 Northwestern 6-1 117
23 San Diego State 6-1 112
24 Virginia 4-2 107
Minnesota 8-1 107
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 95; Duke 87; North Carolina 76; Colorado 58; Clemson 57; Arkansas 48; Saint Louis 26; UCLA 25; Richmond 17; Louisville 17; Florida 8; Stanford 7; North Carolina State 6; LSU 6; SMU 5; Drake 5; Connecticut 5; Central Florida 5; Boise State 5; Purdue 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary’s 2.