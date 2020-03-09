      Weather Alert

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Jumps To No. 7 In AP and No. 9 In Coaches Polls

Mar 9, 2020 @ 12:00pm

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 9)–The Creighton men’s basketball team, picked to finish seventh in the preseason BIG EAST Conference poll, is now ranked seventh country in the Associated Press poll released on Monday, March 9.

The Bluejays moved up four spots following a 2-0 week that helped Creighton earn a share of its first BIG EAST title.

This week’s No. 7 ranking matches Creighton’s best ever, tying the rank on Jan. 16, 2017.

This marks the seventh time this season that Creighton has been ranked, and sixth consecutive week.

Creighton (24-7, 13-5 BIG EAST) has now been ranked 95 times in program history, with 67 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 120-46 all-time as a ranked team, including an 86-34 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in seven of McDermott’s 10 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.

In addition, this is the 12th time that Creighton has earned a top-10 ranking in program history. Eleven of those weeks have come under McDermott’s leadership.

CU is one of four BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 11 Villanova, No. 16 Seton Hall and No. 24 Butler. Providence is listed among those teams also receiving votes. Kansas remains the nation’s top-ranked squad.

The NCAA NET ranking has Creighton 11th. The USA Today/Coaches poll, which had Creighton 14th a week ago, has CU up to ninth.

Creighton will be the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament Presented by Jeep and play on FS1 on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central against the winner of Wednesday night’s First Round match-up between Georgetown and St. John’s.

Associated Press Top 25
March 9, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Kansas (65)    28-3    1625
2    Gonzaga    29-2    1546
3    Dayton    29-2    1507
4    Florida State    26-5    1384
5    Baylor    26-4    1322
6    San Diego State    30-2    1261
7    Creighton    24-7    1157
8    Kentucky    25-6    1118
9    Michigan State    22-9    995
10    Duke    25-6    990
11    Villanova    24-7    989
12    Maryland    24-7    912
13    Oregon    24-7    904
14    BYU    24-7    762
15    Louisville    24-7    755
16    Seton Hall    21-9    722
17    Virginia    23-7    560
18    Wisconsin    21-10    495
19    Ohio State    21-10    443
20    Auburn    25-6    436
21    Illinois    21-10    241
22    Houston    23-8    167
23    West Virginia    21-10    167
24    Butler    22-9    161
25    Iowa    20-11    111
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
March 9, 2020
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Kansas (32)    28-3    800
2    Gonzaga    29-2    755
3    Dayton    29-2    743
4    Florida State    26-5    659
5    Baylor    26-4    656
6    San Diego State    30-2    584
7    Kentucky    25-6    570
8    Villanova    24-7    524
9    Creighton    24-7    513
10    Duke    25-6    508
11    Maryland    24-7    487
12    Michigan State    22-9    431
13    Oregon    24-7    425
14    Louisville    24-7    421
15    Seton Hall    21-9    383
16    BYU    24-7    340
17    Auburn    25-6    228
18    Virginia    23-7    227
19    Wisconsin    21-10    225
20    Ohio State    21-10    193
21    Butler    22-9    145
22    Illinois    21-10    131
23    West Virginia    21-10    105
24    Houston    23-8    92
25    Iowa    20-11    79
Others receiving votes: Penn State 33; East Tennessee State 26; Michigan 25; Stephen F. Austin 16; Saint Mary’s 12; Providence 11; Utah State 8; Texas Tech 8; Colorado 7; UCLA 6; Rutgers 5; LSU 5; Arizona 4; Southern California 3; Stanford  2; Richmond 2; Northern Iowa  2; Oklahoma 1.