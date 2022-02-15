MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Holds On For Win, After Georgetown Comeback
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 14)–Senior Alex O’Connell scored 27 points to lead five Bluejays in double figures as the Creighton men’s basketball team completed a season sweep of Georgetown with an 88-77 win on Monday, February 14. It was CU’s second win in 57 hours over the Hoyas, as the Bluejays toppled GU 80-66 on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The victory lifted the Bluejays to 16-8 overall and 8-5 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown fell to 6-18 on the season and 0-13 in conference play with its program-record 14th consecutive loss.
Creighton took control of the game with three bursts in the opening half, highlighted by a 14-0 run down the stretch to take a 48-31 lead into the intermission.
Down 7-3 early in the game, Creighton’s first surge was ignited by sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner’s traditional three-point play. In less than a minute, the Bluejays had seized an 11-7 edge courtesy of a mid-range jumper from freshman Trey Alexander followed by a three-pointer from senior Ryan Hawkins.
The second run was another 8-0 effort, pushing a 24-23 lead to a 32-23 edge with 6:33 remaining. This time freshman Ryan Nembhard powered Creighton’s flight, connecting from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions, then Alexander capped things off with a driving layup.
Holding a 34-29 lead late in the opening stanza the Bluejays rattled off 14 straight to extend the edge to 48-29. O’Connell guided this Bluejay burst, starting things off with a dunk and delivering 10 of the 14 points. The Hoyas got the final bucket of the half, sending the squads to the locker room with Creighton up 48-31.
Creighton extended its lead to as much as 23 points (56-33) early in the second half, but Georgetown refused to quit. The Hoyas eventually trimmed the Bluejay lead to six points at 79-73 with 3:16 left. Creighton was able to hold Georgetown at bay with nine free throws in the final three minutes to secure the win.
O’Connell led Creighton with 27 points, one shy of his career-high (28 points against St. John’s on Jan. 19). Hawkins recorded his league-leading eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The other three Bluejays to reach double figures were Kalkbrenner with 13 points as well as Feazell and Nembhard with 12 points each. Feazell’s 12 points were a season-best. Creighton shot 53.8 percent from the floor and drained 12-of-29 three-pointers (41.4 percent) while also outscoring GU 13-4 in transition.
Georgetown got a career-high 27 points from freshman Aminu Mohammed, who also grabbed 10 rebounds. 2021 BIG EAST Tournament MVP Dante Harris delivered 23 points. The Hoyas shot 37.7 percent from the floor and made 3-of three-pointers. Kaiden RIce, who entered the night with a league-leading 82 three-pointers, finished the night 0-for-8 from the floor. GU outscored CU 28-8 off turnovers and 17-7 in second chance points.
The Bluejays return to the hardwood on Thursday, February 17 as Creighton makes the shortest trip in BIG EAST play, facing DePaul in Chicago with a tip on CBS Sports Network set for 9:00 p.m. Central.