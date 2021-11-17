MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Gets Eight-Point Win Over Nebraska
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics)–Kobe Webster had a team-high 20 points off the bench to lead three Huskers in doubles figures, but Nebraska’s slow start proved costly in a 77-69 loss to Creighton Tuesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Webster, who missed NU’s first two games because of injury, provided a spark, as the senior keyed a 21-4 first-half run that saw the Huskers erase a 19-point deficit to one late in the first half.
Nebraska (1-2) stayed within striking distance the rest of the evening and was within 62-62 with 3:40 left, but Ryan Hawkins hit two straight 3-pointers to extend the Bluejay lead to 74-62 with 1:29 remaining.
Hawkins finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard had a game-high 22 points and five assists to lead four CU players in double figures. The Bluejays shot 46 percent, including 10-of-23 from 3-point range.
CJ Wilcher had a career-high 15 points for the Huskers off the bench while Alonzo Verge Jr. also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Nebraska thrilled the sellout crowd of 15,939 by scoring five of the first six points, but missed 16 of their next 17 shots, as Creighton took advantage. The Bluejays used a pair of 13-0 spurts taking a 29-10 lead just 10 minutes into the contest.
The Huskers finally got going behind the play of Webster, Bryce McGowens and Wilcher. Trailing by 18, McGowens had six straight points before a Wilcher 3-pointer capped a 9-0 spurt to pull within 33-24. Webster then keyed a 12-2 spurt, as the senior hit a trio of 3-pointers to get NU within 37-36 with 1:04 left in the half.
Off four-straight points from Verge and a 3-pointer from Mayen, the Huskers were within 44-43 with 16:25 remaining. The lead stayed between threee and eight points until Hawkins’ consecutive 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
The Huskers return to action Friday night when they take on Idaho State at home. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.