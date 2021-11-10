Martinez Named Semifinalist To Witten College Man Of The Year Award
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 10)–Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the fifth annual Jason Witten College Man of the Year Award.
The Witten Award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. The semifinal group is comprised of players who all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship.
Martinez is a four-year starter and the first three-time captain in Nebraska football history. He ranks second in school history in total offense with 10,418 yards and is also second in school history with 8,140 passing yards. Martinez is one of only four players in Big Ten history with 8,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards.
Off the field, Martinez earned his degree in management in May of 2021. He is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection in 2020. Martinez is a three-time member of the Brook Berringer Citizenship and was a finalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award.
Three finalists for the Witten Award will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with the winner announced in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 17, 2022.