LSW, Norris, Waverly, Lutheran Qualify For NSAA State Volleyball Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–Four Lincoln area teams automatically qualified for the NSAA State High School Volleyball Tournament, which starts Wednesday, Nov. 3 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is a No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 Omaha Westside Wednesday at 7pm on the South Court. In Class B, Norris is the No. 1 seed and plays Wednesday at 9am against No. 8 Adams Central on the North Court. Waverly is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 Grand Island Northwest Wednesday at 11am on the South Court.
In Class C2, No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran will play No. 6 Wahoo Neumann at 3pm Wednesday on the South Court.
Click the link below to see the full tournament bracket.
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.