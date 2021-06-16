LSW Hires Christensen As New Boys Golf Coach
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–Lincoln Southwest has hired Jonas Christensen as the school’s new head boys golf coach.
Christensen is replacing Jim Danson, who has resigned from the boys golf position. Christensen currently serves as the co-head girls golf Coach at Lincoln East and has served as an assistant boys coach at Lincoln East and Norris.
Christensen had a successful playing career at Doane University where he was a GPAC Individual Runner-up and National Qualifier, as well as a 2-time GPAC All-Conference Selection. “We are excited to bring Jonas to Southwest, as he brings with him a wealth of golf teaching experience and a strong ability to build strong relationships with those whom he works with,” said Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong.